Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.88. The company had a trading volume of 195,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.43. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.58 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Power (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.