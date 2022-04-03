Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Capital Southwest worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSWC stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $575.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

