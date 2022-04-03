CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells $22,489.50 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director John N. Daly sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $22,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $5.35 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.96.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 274.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

