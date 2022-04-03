CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading 9.5% Higher

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.18. 4,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in CareMax by 40.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CareMax by 64.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 802,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareMax by 1,322.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 515,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CareMax by 19.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,515,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.