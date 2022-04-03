Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Increased to C$250.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.86.

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

