Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$230.00 at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$226.73.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cargojet has a one year low of C$144.14 and a one year high of C$214.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$173.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$178.55.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.20 million. Analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

