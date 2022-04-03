Carol Walker Sells 15,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $843,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carol Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $76,769.28.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lantheus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,161,000 after buying an additional 73,133 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after buying an additional 2,625,646 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,073,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,372,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

