CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

CASI opened at $0.71 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.33.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

