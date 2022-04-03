Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.84. 77,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.16.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 942.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.