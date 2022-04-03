CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

