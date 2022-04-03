CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,719,000 after acquiring an additional 432,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,489,000 after acquiring an additional 298,579 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CBRE Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,036,000 after buying an additional 471,670 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.68. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

