Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Shares of CLS opened at $11.91 on Friday. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Celestica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

