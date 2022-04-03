CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.09.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 11.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 18.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

