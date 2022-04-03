Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.42.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $133,533,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,167,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.