Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $56.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

CENTA traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $41.66. 145,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

