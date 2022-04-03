Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Central Japan Railway stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

Central Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:CJPRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

