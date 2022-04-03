CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $62.60 Average PT from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CEVA by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CEVA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in CEVA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 256,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,346. CEVA has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $963.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,153.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

