CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.02

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$99.02 and last traded at C$99.24, with a volume of 38316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

