Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $139.23 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,675,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

