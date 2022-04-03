Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $140.57 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

