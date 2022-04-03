Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at UBS Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.