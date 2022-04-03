Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at UBS Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

