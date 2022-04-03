Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $73.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Chewy stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

