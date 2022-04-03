Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Brokerages expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) to post sales of $490.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $591.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.52.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.