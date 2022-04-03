China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CEA opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

