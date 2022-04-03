China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR opened at $0.93 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of China Natural Resources worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

