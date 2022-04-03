China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPHI stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $18.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

