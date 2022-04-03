Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

CMG stock opened at $1,594.04 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,501.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,654.05. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

