Chris Payne Sells 1,328 Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £5,046.40 ($6,610.43).

LON HEAD opened at GBX 380 ($4.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. Headlam Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 538 ($7.05). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.38. The company has a market cap of £324.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 26.30 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

