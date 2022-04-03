CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 19,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 38,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCO Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

