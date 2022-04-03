Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.08.

CHD stock opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

