Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.53.
Ciena stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. Ciena has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77.
In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after buying an additional 706,610 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
