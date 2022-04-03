Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Cigna by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.59 and a 200-day moving average of $222.02. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.