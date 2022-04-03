Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. American Trust bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.02. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

