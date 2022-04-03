Cim LLC Sells 14,810 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cim LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $161.89.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

