Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPXGF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

