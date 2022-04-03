Citigroup Trims Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Target Price to $36.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

NYSE:PHR traded up $3.66 on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,072. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

