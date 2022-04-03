Citigroup Trims Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Target Price to $16.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

