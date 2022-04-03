Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,926 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

NYSE:CFG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 7,549,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,243. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

