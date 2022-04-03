Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,454 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,825 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $51,029,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,409 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $144.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

