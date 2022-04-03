City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

City stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. City has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.60.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that City will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in City in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in City in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in City by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in City in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

