City of London Group (LON:CIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.86

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.86 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 59.46 ($0.78). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 59.46 ($0.78), with a volume of 837 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.86. The company has a market capitalization of £63.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.
City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)
Recommended Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.