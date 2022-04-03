City of London Group (LON:CIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.86

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.86 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 59.46 ($0.78). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 59.46 ($0.78), with a volume of 837 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.86. The company has a market capitalization of £63.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.

City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

