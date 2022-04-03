Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will post $142.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.09 million to $142.40 million. Civeo reported sales of $125.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $610.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $614.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $614.67 million, with estimates ranging from $597.14 million to $632.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,398. Civeo has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.75 million, a PE ratio of -156.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $93,975.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,389. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 115,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.