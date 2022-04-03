Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

CWAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 625,770 shares of company stock worth $10,784,729 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

