Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $924.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 924 ($12.10) and last traded at GBX 884.16 ($11.58), with a volume of 1164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 882 ($11.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The company has a market capitalization of £896.81 million and a P/E ratio of 39.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 813.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 753.89.

In other news, insider David Hodkin sold 1,100,376 shares of Clipper Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.44), for a total transaction of £7,933,710.96 ($10,392,600.16).

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

