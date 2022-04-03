Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,480 ($19.39) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.17) to GBX 1,370 ($17.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.81).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBG opened at GBX 1,209 ($15.84) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,207.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 999 ($13.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.07).

In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.29) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($52,097.67). Insiders bought a total of 3,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,790 in the last 90 days.

About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.