CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Shares Down 5.4%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 62,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 74,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

About CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

