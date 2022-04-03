Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $355.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 107,354.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 92.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

