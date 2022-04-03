CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $21.02 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

