Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Trading Up 9.1%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.84. 137,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 175,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several research firms recently commented on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Codiak BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CDAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.14. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 135.41% and a negative net margin of 162.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

